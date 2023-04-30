Sports

Osimhen, Team-Mates’ Possible Victory Party Delayed For 24 hour

Napoli’s home game against Salernitana, which could seal their first title since the Diego Maradona era, has been moved forward a day to Sunday for public safety reasons, Serie A said.

Runaway leaders Napoli could secure the club’s third title and first since 1990 this weekend if they beat Salernitana and second-placed Lazio drop points against Inter Milan at San Siro.

The Naples side were initially scheduled to play Salernitana on Saturday, with Lazio visiting Inter a day later which could see Napoli fans celebrating outside the stadium in Milan.

Napoli will now take on Salernitana at 1300 GMT on Sunday following the change, less than an hour after the score at the San Siro (1030 GMT kick off) is known.

Napoli’s following game at Udinese has also been pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday. Napoli have 78 points from 31 games, with Lazio in second on 61 and seven games remaining.

