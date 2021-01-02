Osimhen tests positive for COVID-19

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will not make a return to action for Napoli on Sunday after the Italian club announced Friday the striker has tested positive for COVID-19. Osimhen who has been out of action since November following an injury he sustained while on duty with the Super Eagles had been scheduled to play a part in Napoli’s engagement with Bologna this weekend but that has been put on hold by the new development.

The Italian side made this known on Friday just a day after the former Lille player returned from Nigeria where he had gone for the festive period . Osimhen who has not yet come in contact with any teammate will remain in isolation for some days till he recovers from the virus .

“ Napoli report that footballer Victor Osimhen tested positive for the molecular naso – pharyngeum swab on his return from abroad yesterday afternoon . The player is asymptomatic and has not met the team group, ” the club shared on Twitter

