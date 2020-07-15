Sports

Osimhen to become most expensive African footballer with Napoli move

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, is set to become Africa’s most expensive footballer, when he seals a reported €81m (£73.6m) move from French Ligue 1 side Lille to Serie A giants Napoli.
L’Equipe reports the transfer will be finalised on Thursday, after both clubs reached an agreement for the player.
If the deal is completed, Osimhen will break Nicolas Pepe’s record, when he moved from Lille to Arsenal for £72m last summer.
It is believed Osimhen’s move to Napoli has been delayed by a change in agents.
The Super Eagles star had a lot of suitors around Europe, after he netted 18 goals for Lille in his debut season.
Lille president, Gérard Lopez, has already tipped Osimhen to become a ‘superstar’ at Napoli.
Cedric Bakambu is currently the second most expensive African player, following his £65m move to Chinese side Beijing Guoan from Villarreal in January 2018.
Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez joined Manchester City from Leicester City for £60m in July 2018.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moved to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund for £56m in January 2018.

