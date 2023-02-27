Sports

Osimhen to hit ‘jackpot’ if he reaches 30-goal mark

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, would be rewarded handsomely if he scores 30 goals for Napoli in the Italian Serie A. With 21 goals already, the striker was rewarded with €130,000(N60,000,000) for reaching 20 goals.

 

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport per Napoli Magazine, the Napoli star has a clause in his contract that will see him receive an extra €130,000 if he scores 25 goals with an additional €130,000 If he scores 30 goals this season.

The youngster joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for a club-record €72million. He arrived at the club with high expectations, but he struggled to deliver in his first season because of injuries. However, the 24-year-old attacker began to deliver last season. He scored 18 goals in all competitions for Napoli despite being out for almost three months.

This season, he has been in spectacular form, leading Napoli’s charge for silverware with 21 goals and four assists in 25 games. Barring injuries, Osimhen has at least 15 games to reach 30 goals this season.

