Osimhen to join Eagles Jan 3

Officials said they expect Victor Osimhen to join the Super Eagles training camp in Abuja by January 3 just as they commended the commitment of the Napoli striker. Osimhen is already back in Nigeria from his Italian base.

“We expect Victor [Osimhen] to join up with the rest of the squad at least by 3 of January,” NFF director of communications, Ademola Olajire, told BBC Sport Africa. “It is unnecessary to react to every report in the media about our players’ availability or potential non-availability for the tournament.

“But the NFF are confident that our players including Osimhen understand the country’s desire for a fourth continental title. “It is important to have all our players show same commitment and ambitious traits as d i s – played by Osimhen.”

