Osimhen to return for Napoli against Cremonese

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will be available for selection when Napoli take on Cremonese on Sunday according to reports. Osimhen has been on the sidelines since he sustained a hamstring injury in Napoli’s 4-1 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League last month.

The 23-year-old striker returned to personalized training last week, and he was expected to be on the bench for Napoli’s clash at Ajax on Tuesday. Unfortunately, he was not passed fit for the game. Nonetheless, according to reports from ilmattino, Osimhen would be part of Napoli’s squad that will take on Cremonese at the Stadio Giovanni Zini. Still, the Nigerian striker may only make a cameo appearance to prevent a relapse. Moreover, the Partenopeans have been firing on all cylinders since Osimhen’s injury, with Simeone and Raspadori in hot form. Osimhen is expected to make a proper return when Napoli welcome Bologna to the Diego Maradona Stadium on the 16th of October.

 

