Osimhen tops Bayern’s transfer window list

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has been reported to be top target for Bundesliga giant, Bayern Munich, ahead of the transfer window. Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to bid at least €120 million for the striker who they see as a better replacement for Robert Lewandowski than Sadio Mane. Osimhen, who has scored 21 goals in 24 Serie A matches and five goals in six Champions League games this season, has caught the attention of several top European clubs, including Manchester United. Bayern Munich, however, appears to be even keener on the race for Osimhen’s signature.

Top agent, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted that the German champions are reportedly willing to make a massive offer to convince Napoli to sell their prized asset. “Big disappointment in the stands for FC Bayern directors after losing today 3-1 to Mainz,” he tweeted. “Horrible moment for Bayern after being eliminated from the Champions League and domestic cup DFB Pokal. “Club already planning for big changes in the summer — including new centre striker.” Bayern Munich have identified Osimhen as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona last summer. Bayern’s interest in Osimhen is partly due to the failure of the Sadio Mane transfer last year.

The Senegalese forward was brought in from Liverpool to replace Lewandowski, but he failed to live up to expectations and never integrated into the team’s tactics. Moreover, Mane was involved in a locker-room brawl with Leroy Sané after Bayern’s Champions League knockout against Manchester City, which resulted in a suspension and a hefty fine. The Bavarians see Osimhen as the perfect offensive end for their game, as they need an elite striker to lead the line. However, despite the interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Napoli are determined to keep hold of their star striker. Meanwhile, leaders Bayern Munich suffered only their fourth Bundesliga defeat of the season at Mainz, allowing Borussia Dortmund leapfrogging them to the top of the table. Three goals in 14 minutes from Ludovic Ajorque, Leandro Barreiro and Aaron Caricol saw the hosts stun Thomas Tuchel’s side. Bayern took the lead in the first half through Sadio Mane’s header after he got on the end of Joao Cancelo’s cross.