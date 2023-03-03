Osimhen was lucky with surgery – Surgeon

The surgeon who handled the operation of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, when he suffered a facial injury in November 2021, Dr. Gianpaolo Tartaro, has said it would have been worse as the player would have lost his eyesight due to the injury but he was lucky.

Osimh e n was hurt in a clash of heads with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in Napoli’s 3-2 defeat at the San Siro and he needed surgery which involved seating six plaques and 18 screws on his face after a scan revealed the Napoli star forward had suffered multiple fractures to the cheekbone and orbital bone. The Nigerian star forward was sidelined for over two months and has played with a protective mask ever since.

“The orbital bone stopped just in time because Osimhen could even have lost his sight,” Tartaro told Radio CRC. “That bone could indeed have caused other problems, but fortunately some factors helped us and the eye was able to go back into its socket.

“The plaques do not need to be removed unless there is an urgent need; for example if they develop an infection. The titanium could alter an X-ray, but I don’t think Osimhen wants them removed.

“When we performed the surgery, we used the best quality plaques in the world and had to study very carefully where to place them, so there was protection should the player have to head the ball.”

When asked about Osimhen’s decision on wearing the mask after recovery, Tartaro added: “He seems to play even better than he did before, it gives him security. He has become world-class.”

The former Lille man has been in fine form for the Serie A leaders this season, netting 19 goals and four assists in 20 league matches, and has fired the Parthenopeans 18 points clear at the top of the table in their pursuit of a first Scudetto since 1990.

