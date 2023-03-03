Sports

Osimhen was lucky with surgery – Surgeon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The surgeon who handled the operation of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, when he suffered a facial injury in November 2021, Dr. Gianpaolo Tartaro, has said it would have been worse as the player would have lost his eyesight due to the injury but he was lucky.

Osimh e n was hurt in a clash of heads with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in Napoli’s 3-2 defeat at the San Siro and he needed surgery which involved seating six plaques and 18 screws on his face after a scan revealed the Napoli star forward had suffered multiple fractures to the cheekbone and orbital bone. The Nigerian star forward was sidelined for over two months and has played with a protective mask ever since.

“The orbital bone stopped just in time because Osimhen could even have lost his sight,” Tartaro told Radio CRC. “That bone could indeed have caused other problems, but fortunately some factors helped us and the eye was able to go back into its socket.

“The plaques do not need to be removed unless there is an urgent need; for example if they develop an infection. The titanium could alter an X-ray, but I don’t think Osimhen wants them removed.

“When we performed the surgery, we used the best quality plaques in the world and had to study very carefully where to place them, so there was protection should the player have to head the ball.”

When asked about Osimhen’s decision on wearing the mask after recovery, Tartaro added: “He seems to play even better than he did before, it gives him security. He has become world-class.”

The former Lille man has been in fine form for the Serie A leaders this season, netting 19 goals and four assists in 20 league matches, and has fired the Parthenopeans 18 points clear at the top of the table in their pursuit of a first Scudetto since 1990.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Flamingos trash New Zealand 4-0, ready to face Chile

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria bounced back into contention at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup on Friday after a 4-0 trouncing of New Zealand in Goa. The scoreline would have been much higher had the girls from Nigeria converted more of their scoring opportunities. The Flamingos, who lost narrowly 2-1 to Germany on Tuesday, started spritely and had […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of qualification

Posted on Author Reporter

  Angel Di Maria’s goal on Friday put Argentina on the verge of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar as Lionel Messi was on the bench for the 1-0 win away to Uruguay. Messi was only called upon by coach Lionel Scaloni to play the final quarter of an hour as he made […]
Sports

EPL: Man City beat Villa to move 11 points clear at top- reaction

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Spurs fight back to win against Saints Manchester City moved closer to becoming Premier League champions after they beat Aston Villa in a match where both sides ended with 10 men. City, playing for the first time since they signed up to the European Super League and then withdrew from the competition, had centre-half […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica