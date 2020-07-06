Sports

Osimhen will be a superstar at Napoli – Lille President

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Lille President Gerard Lopez has given the strongest hint yet that Victor Osimhen is headed for Napoli after predicting the striker will become a super star at the Italian club and that he also advised him to move to the club.

 

“Napoli is just below Juventus and Barcelona, but is on the same level as Atlético Madrid. If he goes there he will become a superstar,” predicted the Lille president. The Lille boss revealed he also chose Napoli for Osimhen.

 

“We have received several bids for Victor. We have exchanged many opinions,” Lopez told La Voix du Nord.

 

“He asked me (where to move) and I gave him the name of the club that I think is best for him, based on his playing style, the coach and planned progress.”

 

Osimhen, 21, scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 games for Lille this past season

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Greenwood double as Man United put five past Bournemouth

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

M ason Greenwood scored twice in the Premier League for the first time as Manchester United came from behind to beat Bournemouth 5-2 and increase the Cherries’ relegation worries.     Greenwood, 18, equalised for the hosts after Junior Stanislas’ shock 15th-minute opener before scoring United’s fourth with a superb effort after half-time when he […]
Sports

Tearful Klopp cuts short Sky Sports interview after Liverpool title win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jurgen Klopp walked out of a Sky Sports interview in tears after Liverpool’s title triumph. The Kop chief helped the Reds end their 30-year wait for a Premier League title and paid tribute to his stunning side, reports mirror.co.uk. But it all got too much for an emotional Klopp during a live TV interview […]
Sports

Osimhen good enough for Barcelona, Real Madrid – Christopher

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

F ormer Super Eagles player, Justice Christopher, believes Lille forward Victor Oshimen can succeed at any top clubs.     The Super Eagles striker has been linked with several clubs including Spanish giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia. English Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are the other outfits who are jostling for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: