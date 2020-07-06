Osimhen will be a superstar at Napoli – Lille President

Lille President Gerard Lopez has given the strongest hint yet that Victor Osimhen is headed for Napoli after predicting the striker will become a super star at the Italian club and that he also advised him to move to the club.

“Napoli is just below Juventus and Barcelona, but is on the same level as Atlético Madrid. If he goes there he will become a superstar,” predicted the Lille president. The Lille boss revealed he also chose Napoli for Osimhen.

“We have received several bids for Victor. We have exchanged many opinions,” Lopez told La Voix du Nord.

“He asked me (where to move) and I gave him the name of the club that I think is best for him, based on his playing style, the coach and planned progress.”

Osimhen, 21, scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 games for Lille this past season

Like this: Like Loading...