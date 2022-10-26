Osimhen’ll make Eagles great again –Oliseh

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has said Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s talent can push the national team of Nigeria to greatness again. Osimhen has hit top form since returning from an injury that kept him out of action for about one month after scoring three goals in as many matches with the sensational strike against Roma last weekend underlining his class act. The Super Eagles will not be at next month’s World Cup in Qatar, but Oliseh has said with the form the Napoli striker is displaying Nigeria will soon be back to the top reckoning. “Osimhen makes me very optimistic concerning Super Eagles’ resurgence!” Oliseh said on Twitter while commenting on the striker’s goal against Roma. “What a classy lethal finish, full of pace, power, precision, and self-belief.” Osimhen, who has been capped at U17, U20, and U23s levels, has scored 15 goals in 23 appearances for the Super Eagles. He made his full international debut against Bafana Bafana of South Africa on June 10, 2017, in an AFCON qualifier in Uyo.
