Osimhen’s agent rules out Arsenal, Man Utd move

SuperEaglesstrikerVictorOsimhenhasbeen linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United, but his agent claims that the striker will not leave Napoli this summer Speaking to Radio Marte (via Corriere dello Sport h/t Football Italia), Roberto Calenda, one of the representatives of the Napoli striker ruled out an exit for the Eagles star amid interests from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Osimhen moved to Napoli from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2020. After a decent start to life in Italy, the striker has burst into life this season and has been one of Partenopei’s key players as they continue to push for the Serie A title. The 23-year-old has netted 15 goals and set up four more from just 25 matches across all competitions, making a solid impression with his all-around abilities. It has led to Osimhen attracting the interest of several top clubs across Europe, most notably Arsenal and Manchester United. Both Arsenal and Manchester United need an ace goalscorer this summer.

The Gunners need to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left the club in January. As for the Red Devils, they need to find a replace- ment for Edinson Cavani, who will be on his way in the summer when his contract runs out. Osimhen, to that end, has emerged as a transfer target for the Premier League giants. However, one of the Nigerian international’s representatives, Roberto Calenda, has dismissed any chances of the striker securing a summer move, insisting that he is happy at Napoli and will continue at the club. “There are no problems; Victor has already proved his close bond with this club. I don’t want to waste time talking about this. The situation is ridiculous. Just move on and talk about football. Osimhen is a young striker, and with the right tips, his development is natural. Luciano Spalletti improves the players he works with.

