Osimhen’s Belgian club to get share in Napoli deal

Victor Osimhen’s Belgian club Sporting Club, Charleroi will receive their own share of the millions of Euros Napoli splashed on the Super Eagles and Lille attacker in installments over five years, the Italian club officials said.

Charleroi inserted a sell-on percentage reported to be around 15 per cent when they sold Osimhen to Lille for 14 million Euros last year.

They will therefore now get a slice of the 81 million Euros reportedly paid by Napoli to Lille.

However, Charleroi president Medhi Bayat told Het Laaste Nieuws Lille will pay them in installments.

“For those who would think that we are now immediately wealthy, I would like to clarify that the total sum that is due to us will not be deposited into our account immediately. This will, as is usually the case if it concerns a considerable amount is going to happen in installments,” he explained.

“These payments will probably be paid over a period of five years.

“So, it is not the case that we will be tempted thanks to Victor to wave a credit card without limit.

“We are not foolish. The club is financially healthy and we want to keep it that way. Which does not mean that we will not spend money to strengthen the squad where necessary” he said.

