Sports

Osimhen’s Belgian club to get share in Napoli deal

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Comments Off on Osimhen’s Belgian club to get share in Napoli deal

Victor Osimhen’s Belgian club Sporting Club, Charleroi will receive their own share of the millions of Euros Napoli splashed on the Super Eagles and Lille attacker in installments over five years, the Italian club officials said.
Charleroi inserted a sell-on percentage reported to be around 15 per cent when they sold Osimhen to Lille for 14 million Euros last year.
They will therefore now get a slice of the 81 million Euros reportedly paid by Napoli to Lille.
However, Charleroi president Medhi Bayat told Het Laaste Nieuws Lille will pay them in installments.
“For those who would think that we are now immediately wealthy, I would like to clarify that the total sum that is due to us will not be deposited into our account immediately. This will, as is usually the case if it concerns a considerable amount is going to happen in installments,” he explained.
“These payments will probably be paid over a period of five years.
“So, it is not the case that we will be tempted thanks to Victor to wave a credit card without limit.
“We are not foolish. The club is financially healthy and we want to keep it that way. Which does not mean that we will not spend money to strengthen the squad where necessary” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Giroud’s winner strengthens Chelsea’s Champions League bid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea put themselves in the driving seat to secure a Champions League spot with an unspectacular victory over relegated Norwich at Stamford Bridge. Striker Olivier Giroud guided a header past Tim Krul on the stroke of half-time after Christian Pulisic created space for the cross on the right, reports the BBC. The Chelsea pair […]
Sports

Serie A: Ibra’s goal sparks Milan comeback to beat Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Lazio’s Patric sees red for biting Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s penalty sparked a remarkable AC Milan comeback victory against title-chasing Juventus at the San Siro. After an uneventful first half, Milan scored four unanswered second-half goals having gone 2-0 down to Juve strikes from Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ibrahimovic’s 62nd-minute penalty offered hope, before Franck […]
Sports

France to allow up to 5,000 fans into stadiums

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

S tadiums will re-open to fans in France from July 11 as the country continues to lift coronavirus restrictions. Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed in arenas to watch live sport – a figure that may increase later in the summer, reports the BBC. It means football’s French Cup and League Cup finals could […]

%d bloggers like this: