Sports

Osimhen’s health improving, says Gattuso

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has revealed Victor Osimhen is getting better following the shoulder injury he suffered in November. The centre-forward picked up the problems on international duty with the Nigeria national team during their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Sierra Leone.

The 22-year-old is yet to feature for the Parthenopeans since the incident after also testing positive for the coronavirus. The forward contracted the virus following his visit to his country, where he went to celebrate the yuletide season. Osimhen also celebrated his birthday during his stay in Nigeria and has been criticized for his failure to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol during the celebration.

Gattuso has now provided updates on the attacker’s injury ahead of their Serie A clash against Fiorentina on January 17. “In the last few days he is better, even the doctors give me comforting news,” Gattuso told the club website. “He has started running well again and we will evaluate when he can get back to his best,” he concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Another Cameroon World Cup star dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barely two months after losing the legendary their captain to the memorable Italia ’90 World Cup, Stephen Tataw, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions are again bereaved. This follows the death of Epherem Mbom, a defender at the 1982 World Cup in Spain when Cameroon debuted and bowed out undefeated at the group stage. According to information […]
Sports

NFF announces beneficiaries of $2m coronavirus relief fund

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, the Supporters Club, as well as Mascots, have all been captured in the breakdown of planned distribution of monies received by the Nigeria Football Federation from FIFA, CAF and sponsors. Following the devastating effects occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, these funds are meant to serve as a booster […]
Sports

Crawley Town upset Leeds 3-0 in FA Cup drama

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Crawley Town delivered one of the FA Cup third round’s most emphatic upsets as the League Two underdogs tore apart Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds. Three second-half goals rewarded a fantastic performance from John Yems’ side as they made light of the 62 places between themselves and their Premier League visitors.   Nick Tsaroulla, playing only his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica