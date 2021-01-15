Osimhen’s health improving, says Gattuso

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has revealed Victor Osimhen is getting better following the shoulder injury he suffered in November. The centre-forward picked up the problems on international duty with the Nigeria national team during their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Sierra Leone.

The 22-year-old is yet to feature for the Parthenopeans since the incident after also testing positive for the coronavirus. The forward contracted the virus following his visit to his country, where he went to celebrate the yuletide season. Osimhen also celebrated his birthday during his stay in Nigeria and has been criticized for his failure to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol during the celebration.

Gattuso has now provided updates on the attacker’s injury ahead of their Serie A clash against Fiorentina on January 17. “In the last few days he is better, even the doctors give me comforting news,” Gattuso told the club website. “He has started running well again and we will evaluate when he can get back to his best,” he concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...