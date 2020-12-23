Osimhen’s injury frustrating, says Gattuso

Napoli’s Manager, Gennaro Gattuso, is not a happy man over the recovery rate of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen who dislocated his shoulder while on international duty for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone last month in Benin City. Speaking after his team’s 2-0 loss to Lazio, Gattuso said it was frustrating not to have the Nigerian who was recruited to lead Napoli’s attack this season.

“We have other players in that position but we know why we brought him for that amount of money. The idea of the team is why is he is here but he is injured and we can’t play that way. It is frustrating and I am unhappy with his speed of recovery but it is normal to rely on our doctors,” he explained. According to the club’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, Napoli is expecting the 21-year-old striker to return to action in January 2021 as he continues his rehabilitation process.

Since his big money from Ligue 1 club Lille to Napoli in August, the Nigeria international has made eight appearances for Gennaro Gattuso’s side. And he has two goals to his name in Serie A. Napoli have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two league outings. And they will still be without their summer-signing for the final match of the year, against Torino on Wednesday.

