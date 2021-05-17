Sports

Osimhen’s Napoli boost Serie Nigerian A top-four hopes

Victor Osimhen led Napoli’s frontline as they boosted their chances of qualifying for the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Fiorentina in a Serie A match on Sunday.

 

The Nigeria international played for 84 minutes as Lorenzo Insigne’s strike after his penalty was saved and an own goal from Lorenzo Venuti handed them a crucial win away from home. Osimhen struggled to make an impact in front of goal with only a shot registered before he was replaced by Andrea Petagna with six minutes left on the clock.

 

The 22-year-old could not add to his tally of 10 goals after 23 matches in his debut Serie A campaign. Despite the absence of Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly who is recovering from an injury in the calf muscle of his right leg, Gennaro Gattuso’s men were solid in defence and kept their first clean sheet in almost a month.

 

The race for the top-four is heated in Italy until the final day with only champions Inter Milan guaranteed of Champions League football for next season as Atalanta, Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus jostle for the remaining three slots

 

. Having gone two matches without finding the back of the net, Osimhen will be aiming to end the 2020-21 Serie A campaign with a bang when Napoli host Hellas Verona at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on May 22.

