Sports

Osimhen’s quests for part of image rights delays Napoli transfer

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen’s decision to get a share of his image rights has been penciled as the reason for the ongoing delay in his transfer from Lille to Napoli. According to a report on ScoreNigeria, the striker’s move to Napoli was yet to be announced by the Italian club because the Lille striker wishes to have a share of his image rights. Osimhen, 21, has already passed a medical, but Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba, who has close contacts with the striker, has opened up on the latest issue delaying the big announcement.

He revealed that the deal is “95% done” and the only snag is what share of the image rights will be ceded to the striker. “The player clearly wants to have a share of this (image rights),” he told Football Italia. “What percentage of the image rights he would get perhaps could be the reason why that is still inconclusive.

“This is the only part of the negotiations that is yet to be fully resolved.” Generally, players own their image rights, but often agree to let clubs use their images (photos etc) to promote the club in advertising campaigns for which they are paid. However, Napoli insist on owning these rights and so players must end any personal endorsements when they sign. Osimhen is set to become the most expensive African player after Napoli are reported to splash at least 80 million Euros to give him a five-year contract.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

England’s World Cup winner, Jack Charlton, dies at 85

Posted on Author Reporter

  England World Cup winner and legendary Leeds United defender Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85. Leeds confirmed the news that their former centre-back had passed away on Friday night following a long-term illness. Charlton made a club record 773 appearances for Leeds over a 23-year period, becoming one of the all-time […]
Sports

Rivers Angels deny Nwabuoku, Oluehi transfers to Spanish club

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Management of Nigeria Women Professional League, side, Rivers Angels has denied report that two of its players Evelyn Nwabuoku and Tochukwu Oluehi have signed for Spanish club side Pozoalbense. In a release Thursday signed by the club’s media officer Jessica Amadi, the management described the report that Nwabuoku and Oluehi signed for a Spanish Reto […]
Sports

FA Cup: Arsenal gun down holders, Man City

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Mikel Arteta overcame his former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career as Arsenal beat Manchester City at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final.   Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the side to score in either half as Arteta’s men sucker-punched last season’s winners on the counter-attack.   The Gabonese forward, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: