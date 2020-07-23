Osimhen’s quests for part of image rights delays Napoli transfer

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen’s decision to get a share of his image rights has been penciled as the reason for the ongoing delay in his transfer from Lille to Napoli. According to a report on ScoreNigeria, the striker’s move to Napoli was yet to be announced by the Italian club because the Lille striker wishes to have a share of his image rights. Osimhen, 21, has already passed a medical, but Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba, who has close contacts with the striker, has opened up on the latest issue delaying the big announcement.

He revealed that the deal is “95% done” and the only snag is what share of the image rights will be ceded to the striker. “The player clearly wants to have a share of this (image rights),” he told Football Italia. “What percentage of the image rights he would get perhaps could be the reason why that is still inconclusive.

“This is the only part of the negotiations that is yet to be fully resolved.” Generally, players own their image rights, but often agree to let clubs use their images (photos etc) to promote the club in advertising campaigns for which they are paid. However, Napoli insist on owning these rights and so players must end any personal endorsements when they sign. Osimhen is set to become the most expensive African player after Napoli are reported to splash at least 80 million Euros to give him a five-year contract.

