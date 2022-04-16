Body & Soul

Osinachi: Abuse not part of God’s wish for marriage –Tolu Ijogun

Pastor and gospel recording artiste, Tolu Ijogun has joined many ministers of God to condem abuse in marriage, explains that it is not what God intended in marriages.

 

Ijogun who is the daughter of the late well respected preacher and Pastor, Bimbo Odukoya stated that Marriage is not a life time course in management, rather marriage is meant to be beautiful, compassionate and partnership and love.

 

“Yes it is hard but it is not control and abuse.” She further explained that abuse thrives in silence, therefore encouraged men or women who are being abused in marriage or relationships, to speak up and flee for their lives “Abusive Spouses, whether male or female; it’s Wrong!

 

This is not what God intended for marriages. I believe abuse thrives more in silence. Words like “Don’t tell anyone, resolve it at home” have sent many to early grave. If it’s Abuse, it can not be resolved between both of you. Tell your loved ones; immediate family, speak out,” she said.

 

Few years ago, Tolu Ijogun released her first studio gospel album ‘Eledumare’. She is also a worship leader in her church.

 

