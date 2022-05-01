Body & Soul

Osinachi’s death may break more marriages, says singer Krizmoni

Nigeria singer and songwriter, Felix Sone Aghedo, with stage name Krizmoni, has said the revelation of the death of gospel singer, late Osinachi Nwanchuku, will collapse many marriages soon.

The Lagos/Finland based artist said many women as wives are facing similarly situations like the late Osinachi. “It is unfortunate that she is not here to say how she felt or what she was going through,” he said. “It is possible that she was suffering from emotional and physical abuse.

 

It might also be that she was scared to ask people for help and tell publicly what was going on in her marriage because she was afraid of her husband.”

 

Krizmoni said now that it has become public knowledge that her husband, Pastor Peter Nwanchukwu, abused her till her death other women will quickly yield to Apostle Johnson Suleiman’s advise that is trending on social media to run out of marriage or beat up the husband with members of his church if they are touched. The 27-year-old song writer said single parents is fast becoming common because the contemporary ladies in the societies are becoming impatient talk less of when their lives are in danger even the bible condemned it.

 

The 42-year-old Osinachi died on Friday April 8, at the National Hospital. Meanwhile, a Benin-based legal practitioner, Afolabi Olayiwola, has instituted an annual award for young gospel singers in honour of late songwriter and gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu. Afolabi who is a member of the Deeper Life Bible Church and from Ekiti State said he is an ardent follower of the late Osinachi with one of her songs ‘Okun n’ere ere’ being his favorite and also counseled against remaining in marriage despite violence.

 

The human rights lawyer said the award would attract a financial reward of N50,000 (Fifty thousand Naira) annually and would be done until he breathed his last

 

