Osinachi’s mother, sister accuse husband of complicity in singer’s death

…My sister was treated like an animal by her husband – Sister tells court

Sister to the late gospel singer, Osinachi, Favour Madu, told a Federal Capital Territory High Court, yesterday, that her sister was treated like an animal by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

This is even as Mrs Caroline Madu, mother of the late gospel singer, has appealed to the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, to aid her in getting justice for her daughter.

Favour, 44, a data processing officer with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Enugu, and the mother testified as a second and chief witness for prosecution in the alleged culpable homicide case brought against Nwachukwu by the Attorney- General’s office.

Mrs Madu, 61, a resident of Enugu while being led in evi- dence by the prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana, through an interpreter also informed the court that she and her other children were never allowed to visit the late singer, except on one occasion when she was ill. “I visited my daughter when I was sick and when we went to the church, Peter left my daughter and I stranded in church while he drove away with the children.

“Peter called me a witch, sent me out of his house and it was a man from Delta State that accommodated me. “I saw her last in December when she came to Enugu for a programme and before then there was a time she left her matrimonial home because of the ill treatment and she stayed with me for a year and three months before Peter came with a pastor to beg as he had turned a new leaf.

“However, after she returned and gave birth to her third child, she called me that she was hungry and I had to send my son Chibuzor with food stuff to her in Abuja. “My son after four days called me that he was no longer comfortable as Peter poured water on him and told him never to help in washing his children’s clothes and poured water on Osinachi and her new born baby when she was praying,” she testified.

When asked why she never visited her daughter when she put to bed in line with Igbo culture, the defence counsel, I.A Aliyu, objected to the question and said it was a leading question. In her evidence, when she was asked by the prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana what happened that she wanted justice, Favour said “Her husband never treated her well. He treated her like an animal, beats her anyhow, never made her happy and never allowed her to associate with her family.” Madu in addition also told the court that her sister who got married in 2008 had four children. She said the oldest was 12 while the last girl was 7. The witness further stated that, they referred to Nwachukwu as ‘Manager’ because he had control of everything including her money, and the fear she had of him, made her not to relate well with her family.

“There was a time she went for ministration and when she asked for stage fee, she was told that N2 million had been paid into her husband’s account. “He was responsible for booking events, collects money and only tells her to go and minister without giving her pocket money.

“When my father was ill, he wanted to come to Abuja for treatment, but the defendant refused and he eventually died. ”While traveling for our father’s burial, the defendant slapped her because she complained of how rough he was driving.

