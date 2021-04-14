Osinbajo: 2011 to 2021 is Nigeria’s ‘decade of law-making’

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the 10 years leading to 2021 as the country’s ‘decade of law-making’, saying the country had, through the period, witnessed a raft of legislation geared at improving the criminal justice system and enabling better access to justice.

He, however, warned that the implementation of the laws is “the only way” Nigeria can gradually attain a dream justice system, which will in turn promote peaceful coexistence. Osinbajo bared his mind while speaking at the launch of the 2021 Lagos Public Interest Law Partnership (PILP) Pro Bono Week with the theme ‘Digitisation of access to justice.’ The VP, who was represented at the virtual event by the Deputy Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ade Ipaye, said Nigeria must keep striving, even though there was no perfect justice system in the world. He said: “Can the progress be faster? Yes, but we all must also learn to appreciate how far we have gone while sustaining that determination to go farther.

“If I were to describe the decade 2011 to 2021, in terms of access to justice, I would call it a decade of law-making. In 2011, a new Legal Aid Act came into force. In 2015, we got the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act. That same year, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act was enacted. “In August 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari also signed the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill into law. Aside the obvious changes of name from Nigerian Prison Service to Nigerian Correctional Service, there are several other significant developments brought about by that legislation.

“In September 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law in Nigeria, the Police Reform Bill, which addresses several issues affecting policing in Nigeria, including arrest and prosecutorial powers of the police, and the concept of community police. “Considered together, all these laws, to all intents and purposes, were enacted towards giving Nigerians better access to justice, and generally improving the justice system.” In her welcome address, chairman of PILP’s board, Senator Daisy Danjuma,noted that this year’s event focuses on a wide variety of issues in the access to justice space.

These she listed to include; the growing use of technology to enhance pro bono services, particularly as a result of the pandemic, prison congestion, new developments in tackling sexual and gender- based violence as well as provision of legal assistance to small business owners of limited means. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba; as well as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Olumide Akpata, were other speakers scheduled for the three-day event.

The event will feature the launch of PILP’s online access to justice portal, an awards night, which will celebrate dedicated pro bono partners, free legal clinic, among others. The PILP was conceived by the Lagos State Government in 2012, as a public-private partnership with the main objective of bridging the gap in access to justice by providing free quality legal services through a pro bono network for individuals and NGOs underserved by other public systems. The scheme has since been incorporated as an NGO with a Board of Trustees which reflects the different stakeholders within the justice system.

