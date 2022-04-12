Osinbajo 2023: Support group sees hope, congratulates Nigerians

Sequel to the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for the highest office in the land, one of his major support bases has given hope of a new Nigeria while thanking the vice president for being courageous to step into the ring in the overall interest of Nigerians.

The S.M.A.R.T Women for PYO, which had been leading the vanguard of calls on the vice president to declare his presidential ambition, said the declaration is a welcome development and has put paid to months of speculations about the readiness of the number-two citizen to lead the nation.

Explaining that the speech delivered by the erudite professor of law is that of hope, the group congratulated Nigerians in advance of a national rebirth, saying that Osinbajo’s words have actually lifted the spirit of the downcast.

The women also called on the leadership and members of the APC to ensure that the declaration is not in vain, by doing all it takes to have Osinbajo as the party’s flag-bearer. In a statement issued by its coordinators, Bunmi Oke and Folake Aina, the women advised all intending delegates to next month’s APC presidential primary, to put the country first and vote-in someone that is already in the saddle, rather than gambling with newcomers.

