Osinbajo: 5m solar installation plan’ll promote local capacities

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the plan to instal 5 million solar renewable energy system in underserved homes across the country will promote local capacities in assembly, manufacture and maintenance of equipment. According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this yesterday at a virtual engagement with stakeholders involved in the implementation of the Solar Power Naija Initiative in the Presidential Villa. Under the arrange ment, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) will drive the implementation while private companies will install and manage the home systems, drawing funding from a lowcost loan facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria. According to him, the initiative will generate significant employment through the development of local capacities for the manufacture and maintenance of solar components and equipment.

He said: “Our Solar Home System was designed to be a game-changer in the renewable energy space, in other words. It is not just a programme to provide off-grid power alone, but one that creates opportunities for the development of the local capacities in the assembly, manufacture and even maintenance of equipment.” He added that the 5 million solar connections under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) of the government will usher in more investments in the off-grid space, creating more jobs for Nigerians. “We have seen quite a bit of interest already from international and local players across the off-grid solar value chain, there is indeed a lot of interest that we are seeing.”

Under the Solar Home System of the ESP, the Federal Government is connecting 5 million households to solar systems and servicing 25 million Nigerians who are not connected to the national grid. He explained that the beneficiaries of the plan have an option of outright ownership at a rough estimate of N4, 000 per month for a period of 3 years. “Also, there is the value addition to the economy in the area of job creation for at least 250, 000 persons and the ramping up of local content in solar equipment manufacturing systems installation and maintenance,” he added.

Osinbajo added that the government was open to partnership in the delivery of the project in record time stressing “The banks that are keyed into this have already shown a great deal of interest and leadership in this particular area and we commend them for what they have done so far. We hope that we will be able to work closely with them as we go ahead. And same with all of the assemblers, manufacturers of off-grid systems.” He said one of the innovative deals that liked to highlight as part of what was going on was the ASolar 100,000 connections transaction which is supported by Sterling Bank and the NDPHC.

