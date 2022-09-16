News

Osinbajo advocates private sector interventions in invention, innovations

says reliance on public funding for education unreliable

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has advocated private sector interventions in driving inventions and innovations in the country. Osinbajo said this yesterday in his keynote remarks at the pre-recorded keynote remarks at the Yaba College of Technology (YabaTech) N50 Billion Endowment Fund Launch. According to him, provided with the right platforms, young Nigerians would always rise to the stature of national and global challenges, while finding solu- tions to them through innovation and technology. According to him, not only were institutions of higher learning proving ground for the nation’s best ideas, the birthplaces of innovation, and ground-breaking research, they were also designed to guide and nurture a society’s pathway into the future. He, however, noted that, “research and inquiry may lead to revolutionary discovery or lead nowhere. Either way, the process is expensive and can only depend on large sums of patient capital.” “How do you fund worldclass, relevant, cutting-edge higher education sustainably? The question has even greater resonance in Africa where public resources are low and the poverty levels put access to quality education beyond the reach of many.”

 

