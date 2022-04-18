News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Africa must embrace innovative tech to be self-sufficient in food production

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Africa must embrace innovative technology for it to be self-sufficient in food production. Osinbajo stated this on Saturday in his virtual keynote address at the Stanford Africa Business Forum themed: African Innovation Shaping the Global Future.

 

The Vice President noted that the continent’s agricultural production was well below her potential despite having 25 per cent of the world’s arable land of which 50% remained uncultivated. “If care is not taken, the continent will continue to have an unsustainable dependence on food aid and increasing food insecurity,”

 

he warned. Osinbajo maintained that innovation must come to the rescue adding that there were many takers, filling the gaps in many parts of the agricultural value chain.

 

“There is a start-up called Kubeko from Côte d’Ivoire in West Africa, which produces low-cost equipment that is able to process bio waste into organic fertiliser.

 

At a time when global oil and gas prices are at record highs, this sort of innovation will help to reduce the cost of producing food while reducing post-harvest losses.

There are also quite a few fast-growing technology- driven agricultural companies.

Thrive Agric for example, which recently secured $56.4 million in debt funding from commercial banks and institutional investors, links African farmers to capital, data-driven best practices, and local and global markets for their commodities.”

 

The Vice President also identified access to credit, especially for small farmers and informal traders, as another challenge calling for innovation.

 

Osinbajo recalled that the Federal Government through the Bank of Industry introduced a digital micro-credit for 10 million informal traders in 2016 which proved to be successful. According to him, the scheme has led to the commissioning of its Growth Platform, which engaged 22,000 agents, living across Nigeria.

 

“Each agent is equipped with the platform’s proprietary mobile technologies, they receive mandates to capture and digitize businesses eligible for its growing suite of microcredit programmes,” he explained.

 

He added that the challenge of climate change continued to pose serious risks for Africa, raising the fears that this could hamper her post-COVID recovery and cause 86 million Africans to migrate within their own countries by 2050.

 

Osinbajo noted the energy deficit in the continent counselling that Africa must find a pathway to improving energy access considered vital for her economic development while making its own contribution to tackling climate change.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Chinese loans: Nigeria’s sovereignty not at risk –Amaechi, Malami

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN) and his transportation counterpart, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, have declared that Nigeria’s sovereignty is never at risk in the country’s loan agreements with China. The duo, who clarified the issue while answering questions on a popular TV programme yesterday, explained that there […]
News

Firm presents car to ‘Watch & Win’ promo winner

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bigi carbonated soft drink (CSD) brand of Rite Foods has rewarded the winner of its ‘Watch & Win’ promo, Amarachi Chukwuma, with a brand new car, as well as consolation prizes comprising laptop computers, Bigi products, blenders, printers and several amazing prizes to other participants, after about 12 weeks of the reward scheme. The […]
News

Insurgency: Military submission to civil authority key to progress – Buratai

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) has said that the ongoing insurgency in parts of the country can only be tackled when the military remains obedient to a democratic regime. Buratai, who acknowledged that he was controversial as COAS, noted that he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica