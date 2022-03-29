Osinbajo: Africa safe with malnutrition, others challenges addressed

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the continent of Africa could you only be secured when the leaders began to address the challenges of ill health, malnutrition, illiteracy among others. Osinbajo said this yes- terday in a keynote address he delivered at a High-level Dialogue on West Africa themed “Rising to the Challenge of Consolidating Democratic Governance”. Other dignitaries at the event included former President Goodluck Jonathan and former President of Sierra Leone, H.E. Ernest Koroma, among others. The dialogue held in Abeokuta was organised by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA), which has former President Olusegun Obasanjo as Chairperson of the Board of Directors. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said: “We cannot secure the Africa we want by turning back the hands of the democratic clock. “We have walked these thorny roads before. We have many decades worth
Related Articles
CBN flags off dry season rice farming, targets 1m hectares
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set a target of one million hectares for rice cultivation in 2020 dry season from 500,000 hectares achieved in 2019 under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP). In addition to rice as focal value chain, the apex bank has expanded Commodity Association Window to cover more commodities like maize, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Adeboye: Every COVID-19 vaccine’ll come with new strains
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday said there would be a recurrence of some 2020 events in the New Year. Adeboye made this prediction in his ‘Prophecies for 2021’ released about 3 am yesterday shortly after the church’s virtual crossover service held from 9 pm on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19 protocols: US renovates consular pavilion for visa applicants in Lagos
The United States Consulate General in Lagos has unveiled its newly expanded and renovated consular pavilion that seeks to improve the experience that visa applicants and American citizens in Nigeria receive. Speaking during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, United States Consul General Claire Pierangelo noted that the renovated consular pavilion will provide a new safe […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)