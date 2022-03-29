Osinbajo: Africa safe with malnutrition, others challenges addressed

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the continent of Africa could you only be secured when the leaders began to address the challenges of ill health, malnutrition, illiteracy among others. Osinbajo said this yes- terday in a keynote address he delivered at a High-level Dialogue on West Africa themed “Rising to the Challenge of Consolidating Democratic Governance”. Other dignitaries at the event included former President Goodluck Jonathan and former President of Sierra Leone, H.E. Ernest Koroma, among others. The dialogue held in Abeokuta was organised by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA), which has former President Olusegun Obasanjo as Chairperson of the Board of Directors. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said: “We cannot secure the Africa we want by turning back the hands of the democratic clock. “We have walked these thorny roads before. We have many decades worth

