Osinbajo: Agriculture can resolve IGR challenges

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said agriculture could be used to resolve challenges posed by inadequate internally generated revenues (IGR) in the states of the federation with hardwork’ and dedication of all stakeholders in the sector. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this yesterday while interacting with a delegation from the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, who was on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President, who spoke after listening to a presentation on the Commission’s framework for sustainable agricultural transformation in the states, said: “Agriculture can be the solution to a lot of our IGR needs and a lot of our resource needs; it has been proven so many times that it is possible.” Making reference to what was obtainable in the 1950s and 60s in the agricultural sector in the then regional governments, the Vice President noted that, “the truth of the matter is that the difference between then and now is the political will.

 

