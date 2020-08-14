Osinbajo: AI to play bigger roles in court system soon

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said Artificial Intelligence (AI) would soon play pivotal roles in the nation’s court system. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this in his keynote address at the Virtual Law Pavilion Technology Conference with the theme “A New Paradigm in Justice Delivery”. Also at the event, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed; the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro, SAN, and others addressed the theme of the 2020 Legal Tech Conference.

The Vice President said technology and the innovations it entailed have defined a new way of life, taking technology away from the realms of luxury into the arena of everyday endeavour, whether in the professions or in matters of lifestyle generally. “In fact, the advance of technology is now fasttracking the democratization of law and justice in Nigeria,” he asserted. Osinbajo said: “The next few years will see even more changes. Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a bigger role in our court systems. I am told that Law Pavilion is already pioneering an AIPowered- Speech-to-Text- Transcription System to replace writing in long hand and even the traditional slow stenographic recording.

