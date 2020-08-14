News

Osinbajo: AI to play bigger roles in court system soon

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said Artificial Intelligence (AI) would soon play pivotal roles in the nation’s court system. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this in his keynote address at the Virtual Law Pavilion Technology Conference with the theme “A New Paradigm in Justice Delivery”. Also at the event, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed; the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro, SAN, and others addressed the theme of the 2020 Legal Tech Conference.

The Vice President said technology and the innovations it entailed have defined a new way of life, taking technology away from the realms of luxury into the arena of everyday endeavour, whether in the professions or in matters of lifestyle generally. “In fact, the advance of technology is now fasttracking the democratization of law and justice in Nigeria,” he asserted. Osinbajo said: “The next few years will see even more changes. Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a bigger role in our court systems. I am told that Law Pavilion is already pioneering an AIPowered- Speech-to-Text- Transcription System to replace writing in long hand and even the traditional slow stenographic recording.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike to sue banks over unauthorised loans to LG chairmen

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zachaeus Adangor, to take legal action against banks that had given unauthorised loans to some local government chairmen in the state. Wike also directed the removal of Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) from such banks, noting that the banks cannot […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu: Schools to reopen for exiting classes

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Muritala Ayinla, Kunle Olayeni, Adewale Momoh and Daniel Atori

…to begin arrests of residents without facemasks Apparently dissatisfied with the rising cases of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic in the state, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday hinted that schools would be reopened for exiting classes. The governor, who was apparently irked by the lack of commitment by resident to use facemasks, said […]
News Top Stories

Banks impose fresh limits on card spending abroad

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…suspend ATM cash withdrawal   A number of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country are imposing fresh limits on the amount individuals can withdraw with their  debit cards while abroad, New Telegraph has learnt.   For instance, apart from reviewing the amount its clients can withdraw with their debit cards while overseas, downwards, top […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: