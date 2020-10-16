Top Stories

Osinbajo apologises to #EndSARS protesters, says ‘we should have acted faster’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has finally spoken on the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country and the rest of the world.
There have been calls for the vice-president, who is a professor of law, to speak up on the demand by the youth to end police brutality in Nigeria.
On Friday night, the vice-president apologised to Nigerians for the slow response of the Federal Government to the issues.
“Dear Nigerians, I know that many of you are angry, and understandably so. We could’ve moved faster and for this we are sorry,” he wrote.
“I fully understand how many young people feel. Many feel that we have been too silent and have simply not done enough. These feelings of frustration are justified.
“There are far too many people who have been brutalised at the hands of the police and this is unacceptable. We must take responsibility for protecting young people, even sometimes from those who are paid to protect them.
“Over the past week, we have been following the protests, and I have had a number of discussions with key people in the administration that you deserve to be informed about. Transparency, after all, is a key tenet of government.”
He said he has held meetings with governors, the executives of the national assembly and other key stakeholders to ensure justice is served fast.
“We understand that you want to see action from us and I’m here to tell you that work is ongoing. I chaired a meeting of 36 state governors and the Minister of the FCT (NEC), where we resolved to set up judicial panels of inquiry so we can see justice served, and fast,” he added.
“The reason being that only state governors, by law, can set up judicial inquiries in their states. The hearings will be public.
“With Mr. President’s approval, SARS has been completely disestablished, and none of its former members will feature in any police tactical units.”
STATES TO SET UP VICTIMS SUPPORT FIND
The vice-president said he is  sending his “deepest condolences to the families of Jimoh Isiaq, and all those who have lost their lives at the hands of wayward police officers. To those injured, I wish a full and speedy recovery.
“We have proposed that each state government set up a Victims’ Support Fund, which @NigeriaGov will support. This is the least that we can do to compensate for the injustice suffered at the hands of errant officers.
“We also understand that the issues that you’re raising are bigger than just SARS. They’re deep and systemic and we’re undertaking comprehensive measures that will revamp the police by addressing issues of welfare, service conditions and training.”
The #EndSARS protests to address systemic issues of governance in Nigeria has gone on for eight days.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Gunmen kill Bauchi lawmaker, abduct wives, one-year-old daughter

Posted on Author Ali Garba

Gunmen have killed a member of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Mante Baraza, at his residence in Dass Local Government Area of the state and also abducted his two wives and a one-yearold daughter. The killing was confirmed by the Bauchi State Police Command, which said Baraza was a member representing Dass constituency. The […]
News Top Stories

H1’ 20: 10 banks made N338.65bn from fees, commission

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

    Ten Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country garnered a total of N338.65 billion in  fee and commission income in the first half of this year, the lenders’ H1 2020 results show.   The amount is, however, 6.4 per cent (N21.62 billion) less than the N360.27 billion the DMBs got from the same […]
News Top Stories

Stock market: Investors gain N812bn in Sept

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Stocks trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday closed the month of September on the positive note with a gain of N812 billion. In sharp contrast to the record sell-offs across global markets, Nigerian equities recorded positive, crossing 26,000 points for the first time since March 2020. Boosted by remote trading, gradual ease of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: