Osinbajo: Appointment to high position, call to service to humanity, God

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described any appointment to a higher position as a call to service to humanity and God. Osinbajo said this yesterday in Abuja as Special Guest of Honour at the Enthronement Service of the new Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, theMostRevd Michael Akinwale, at the Methodist Cathedralof UnityintheFCT. The church service also featured the presentation of Sir Kayode Beckley as the new Methodist Church Diocesan and Archdiocesan Lay President. Osinbajo said: “Indeed, the office means that your voice must be heard and your leadershipseenwherethereis injustice, deprivation or lack.

“The high call of service to the gospel of Christ is a ministry to all, whether they be amongst the membership of theMethodistChurchoreven thoseof otherdenominations and beliefs.” Congratulating the new Archbishop of Abuja, hecommended him for his many decadesof servicetothechurch, noting that his enthronement was “an affirmation of your lifetime devotion to God and continuous good work in His vineyard”.

TheVP added:“AshisEminence, thePrelateof theMethodist Church Nigeria sat your grace on the throne, I knew that you were not blinded by the pomp and pageantry of this great occasion, but that you see this as a call to the service of God and man, a great responsibility in our country and world.” Osinbajo said Akinwale’s elevation was also in recognition of his exceptional spiritual and administrative serviceastheSecretaryof the Conference from 2016 to 2022. The new Methodist Archbishop of Abuja thanked the VP for honouring them with his presence at the service, describing him as a man of character and purpose.

