Osinbajo, Atiku, Alaafin, Ooni, Sultan, others shower encomiums on Olubadan

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital was yesterday literally shut down in honour of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun, Alli Okuumade II, in celebration of the new installed Olubadan amidst colours and celebration by the people and visitors from all strata, with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, leading the throng of people. The Olubadan arrived the venue of the installation and inauguration at 11.54am after the weeklong passage of rites had been performed on him at the Ipebi by the Ibadan kingmakers.

He was accompanied by his Oloris to the admiration of the dignitaries in attendance. In his speech, Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, felicitated Oba Balogun; “on the epochal and historic occasion since the founding of the throne 202 years ago. Ibadan is in the real sense the heart of history of Yoruba people and our Nation.

This is after all a town like no other founded and shaped by defunct non-conformist warriors of Yoruba sub groups from Oyo, Ife, Ijebu, Egba and indeed the largest city in Africa and the intellectual hub of the Nigerian State. ‘‘Your love for the people of Ibadan, your depth of intellect, openness of mind and largeness of heart have inexorably led to this auspicious day of your crowning as the Olubadan of Ibadan.’’ At 12.32noon, Makinde officially presented the staff and instrument of office to the new Olubadan. He said: “By the power conferred on me by the relevant section of Oyo State, I hereby present the staff of office to the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadabland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun.” After the presentation, the Olubadan addressed the gathering, thanking the vice president for his presence at his installation, pledging to do his best for his people.

He said: “I will not let the Ibadan people down. I will not let Nigerian down. I thank everybody for honouring me and gracing this occasion.” In his speech after the inauguration, the governor, who rejoiced with the family of Oba Balogun, said: “This is an age-old tradition that we must continue to uphold. Yes, since the first coronation ceremony was held in the 1850s, we have maintained in the best way possible, given various circumstances, one of the best succession lines in Yoruba history. So, we rejoice that today, we crown a new Olubadan. “His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Mohood Olalekan Ishola “And so, I join the Oyo State Government, the sons and daughters of Ibadanland and the good people of Oyo State, to wish His Imperial Majesty, a long, peaceful and successful reign.

May the land of Ibadan experience unequalled development, and tranquility during Kabiyesi’s reign. K’ade pe l’ori, ki bata pe lese. Igba yin a tuwa lara. Kabiyesi o!!!.” The dignitaries at the event who showered encomiums on the Oba included Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Alaafin of Oyo and permanent Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja 1; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar II, the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was represented; former Oyo State governor Senator Rasidi Ladoja, the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Benedict Alabi, who represented Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Oba Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu of Nupe, and the Oluwo of Iwo Oba Rasheed Akanbi.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...