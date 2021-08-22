Osinbajo, Atiku, govs, others hail Pa Okowa’s humanitarian service

Uncommon favour yesterday greeted the celebration of a life well spent by the late father of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as 12 members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) joined Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to celebrate his passing away. Besides former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the governors at Owa kingdom include, the governors of Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi, Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, Rivers State Nyesom Wike and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State. Others were Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Diri Douye of Bayelsa, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa and his counterpart from Bauchi, Bala Mohammed.

Hon. Ndudi Elemelu, National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, former senator Dino Melaye, Chief of Defense Staff Major General Lucky Irabor and former Governor James Ibori and Deputy Governor of Delta state, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro. The Primate of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Archbishop Henry Ndukuba, warned against inordinate desperation for power and money as evil and selfish politicians would receive their rewards during the 2023 general elections. His sermon Ndukuba bemoaned the manipulative nature of leaders who take religion as the opiom of the people to keep their constituency in abject poverty.

He lamented that most leaders have begun to employ religion as a divisive means to gather political support. He said, “We have churches in almost every streets in and out of our towns and communities, yet the bane of our problem is lack of character.” The Vice President hailed the life of Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa, who he described as “an astute public servant and educationist of great repute”, whom he said, impacted education in Delta state and Nigeria at large. “The inheritance a good man would leave behind is not maternal or wealth but a legacy of faith, character and selfless service to humanity. This affects the trajectory that influences the life of his children”, he said. Governor Okowa said his late father lived a worthy life, which uplifted him in his sojourn through medical sciences and political life. He recalled that his father was instrumental to his current political status.

