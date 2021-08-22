News

Osinbajo, Atiku, govs, others hail Pa Okowa’s humanitarian service

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Uncommon favour yesterday greeted the celebration of a life well spent by the late father of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as 12 members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) joined Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to celebrate his passing away. Besides former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the governors at Owa kingdom include, the governors of Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi, Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, Rivers State Nyesom Wike and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State. Others were Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Diri Douye of Bayelsa, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa and his counterpart from Bauchi, Bala Mohammed.

Hon. Ndudi Elemelu, National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, former senator Dino Melaye, Chief of Defense Staff Major General Lucky Irabor and former Governor James Ibori and Deputy Governor of Delta state, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro. The Primate of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Archbishop Henry Ndukuba, warned against inordinate desperation for power and money as evil and selfish politicians would receive their rewards during the 2023 general elections. His sermon Ndukuba bemoaned the manipulative nature of leaders who take religion as the opiom of the people to keep their constituency in abject poverty.

He lamented that most leaders have begun to employ religion as a divisive means to gather political support. He said, “We have churches in almost every streets in and out of our towns and communities, yet the bane of our problem is lack of character.” The Vice President hailed the life of Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa, who he described as “an astute public servant and educationist of great repute”, whom he said, impacted education in Delta state and Nigeria at large. “The inheritance a good man would leave behind is not maternal or wealth but a legacy of faith, character and selfless service to humanity. This affects the trajectory that influences the life of his children”, he said. Governor Okowa said his late father lived a worthy life, which uplifted him in his sojourn through medical sciences and political life. He recalled that his father was instrumental to his current political status.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Don to FG: Use drones to fight banditry, kidnapping

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A professor of Educational and Administrative Management, David Olufemi Bamgbose, yesterday called on the Federal Government to deploy modern technology such as drones to fight banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country.   Bamgbose, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the  election in Ogun State, said if the […]
News Top Stories

My office can’t function effectively –AGF cries out

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 …blames lack of Federal Audit Service Law, underfunding, others …says N4.973trn unsubstantiated balances found in 2019 Audit Report ‘Figure above the materiality level of N89.34bn set for the Audit’ The Auditor-General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu, yesterday, cried out that his office was incapacitated from effectively detecting mismanagement of public funds by Ministries, Departments […]
News Top Stories

Supreme Court nominations: ‘SANs didn’t make it to NJC’

Posted on Author Olalekan Osiade and Tunde Oyesina

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 … says no name sent to council for appointment •Senior lawyers being used as casual justices –Sources •We were never invited for interviews –Agbakoba, Idigbe •Ozekhome, Mahmud, others react There is a disturbing silence in the judiciary over an alleged refusal of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to appoint some Senior Advocates of Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica