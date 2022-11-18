News Top Stories

Osinbajo, Atiku, Tinubu, others for New Telegraph 2022 Award

Nigeria’s leading newspaper, New Telegraph, will today honour some prominent Nigerians for their contributions to political, economic and human capital development in the peryear 2022. Among those to be honoured are Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; vice presidential candidate of PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Others include Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State; First Lady of Kebbi State, Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu; Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh; Executive Chairman of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Ayodele Subair; Chairman of Cubana Group, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana); former first vice president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwunmi; World Athletic Champion, Tobiloba Amusan and popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Nuru Khalid.

Apart from the prominent individuals, the newspaper is also honouring some corporate organisations for their contributions to the economy and society in general. Some of them are Zenith Bank, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC), Fidelity Bank, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), United Nigeria Airline, Unity Bank and Carrillion Properties. The event holds at the Balmoral Convention Centre of the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

 

Our Reporters

