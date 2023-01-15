Osinbajo attends Shehu of Borno’s daughter’s wedding in Maiduguri

News Top Stories

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday attended the wedding Fatiah of the daughter of Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubajar Ibn Garbai Elksne, Miss Aisha Abubajar, with Umar Faruk Sidi, the son of the Emir of Lagiys
Osinbajo, who arrived at the Maiduguri International Airport, was received by Governor Babagana Zulum, alongside Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, the Nigeria Ambassador to Republic of Chad and High Commissioner to Lake Chad Basin Commission, General Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser, members of state and National Assemblies among dignitaries, proceeded to the Palace of Shehu of Borno for the wedding.
Others who accompanied the Vice President to the wedding Fatiah included the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Director General, National Intelligence Agency( NIA) Ahmed Abubakar; Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe.
The Maiduguri Central  Mosque venue of the ceremony was filled to capacity with many dignitaries, politicians, traditional rulers and their courtiers as well as other well wishers from across the country.
Zulum stood in on behalf of family of the bride while his counterpart, the Governor of Nasarawa Abdullahi Sule, represented the family of the groom.
Prayers were offered for peaceful 2023 elections and stability of Borno and the entire country.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

