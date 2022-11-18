Osinbajo backs proposed Ondo Seaport project

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has thrown his weight behind the initiative to build a seaport in Ondo State. Osinbajo said this Wednesday while receiving the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, at the Presidential Villa. Ayedatiwa was part of a delegation from the ongoing Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit who were received by the Vice President.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been promoting the vision of the State Government on the development of a deep seaport in Ilaje area of Ondo advocating the adoption of Public Private Partnership, involving the Federal Government in order to realise the vision.

According to a release by his spokesman, Osinbajo while assuring the State of the willingness of the Buhari Administration regarding the project, noted that there were few regulatory authorities involved. “There’s a need to make sure you are able to get through the things needed. I am sure it is an initiative that will receive the full support of the Federal Executive Council. We all look forward to the seaport,” he assured.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...