Osinbajo, Buni for APC National Students parley

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State are expected to attend the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth and Student Council conference slated to hold in Abuja. The All Progressives Congress Youth and Student Council National Leader, Seyi Bamigbade, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos. He said the conference with the theme, “One Voice Uniting For Progress” would discuss several topics including gender inclusiveness in politics and greater role for students in governance. Bamigbade who is the chairman of the media and publicity committee said the conference slated to hold February 18 2022 in Abuja International Women Development Centre would be declared open by Osinbajo as the special guest of honour.

