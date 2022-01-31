News Top Stories

Osinbajo, Buni for APC National Students parley

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State are expected to attend the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth and Student Council conference slated to hold in Abuja. The All Progressives Congress Youth and Student Council National Leader, Seyi Bamigbade, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos. He said the conference with the theme, “One Voice Uniting For Progress” would discuss several topics including gender inclusiveness in politics and greater role for students in governance. Bamigbade who is the chairman of the media and publicity committee said the conference slated to hold February 18 2022 in Abuja International Women Development Centre would be declared open by Osinbajo as the special guest of honour.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Gunmen raze state CID Umuahia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gunmen yesterday burnt down the Abia State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), of the State Police Command at Umuagu Ibeku, Umuahia the state capital.   The extent of damage could not be immediately ascertained. This is coming days after the DIG in charge of Operations in the Nigerian Police and the Coordinating DIG South […]
News Top Stories

Strike: Presidency, govs deny N302 fuel increase

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Govs’ll dialogue with NLC, TUC on subsidy removal –Fayemi Abdulsalami Abubakar warns against price increase The presidency and governors have washed their hands off the rumoured planned increase in the pump price of fuel from the present N165 to N302 a litre next month. The organised labour, led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has […]
News

Ex-service chiefs: You betrayed Nigerians, PDP tells Senate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in the Senate of betraying Nigerians by clearing the former Service Chiefs for ambassadorial portfolios despite reports of crime against humanity committed under their command.   The party, however, said the clearance will not stop their investigation and possible prosecution by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica