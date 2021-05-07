News

Osinbajo, captains of industry set for Aba business summit

Abia State Government in conjunction with the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA), has spoken of plans to host a business summit, which is aimed at ensuring longevity and success of businesses in the state. According to the state government, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is expected to be the special guest at the summit scheduled to hold between May 26 and 27, 2021 at the Aba Sports Club. The theme of the two day summit is: “Transferring tested and proven business models to the next generation.”

The first keynote address, slated for May 26, will be delivered by a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, while the second keynote address will be delivered by the CEO of Innosson Group, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma on May 27. The lead discussants at the summit include the Group Head, Operations, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Alex Alozie and a Development Expert, Nana Nwachukwu, while the panelists are Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Execuand tive Director of Seplat Petroleum, Prof. Gregory Ibe, Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, CEO of Slot Systems Limited and Mr. Darl Uzu, CEO of Crown Realties Plc. Other panelists are the Chairman of Udeagbala Holdings Nigeria Limited, Ide John Udeagbala; former Minister for Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji; the MD/CEO of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji; President of ACCIMA, Sir Lawrence Obetta; a business tycoon, Leo Nnnodum Okoye; and a principal member of Aba business community, Chief Jerry Kalu.

