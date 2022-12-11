Osinbajo: Carbon credit market to create over 100 million jobs by 2050

Vice President Yemi- Osinbajo has said that the car on the market has the potential of creating over 100 million jobs by 2050. Osinbajo stated this recently in his keynote address at a highlevel international meeting on Africa Carbon Market Initiative (ACMI) hosted by the Rockefeller Foundation in New York City, USA., where he stressed the importance of building the carbon markets architecture in Africa.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President stressed that participating in the carbon market would not only offerNigeriaand Africatheopportunityforgrowth, industrialization and job creation for its teeming population; it would also provide the right incentives for clean energy and climate action.

According to him, the Carbon Market pipeline could create 30 million jobs in the next decade, with the potential to create more than 100 million jobs through climate aligned projects by 2050.

He spoke to an audience, which included the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, who joined the meeting virtually. The meeting explored potential opportunities which carbon markets offer to generate resources for clean energy transitions while accelerating economic growth in Nigeria and other African countries.

It would be recalled that an International Steering Committee was driving the activation of African Carbon Markets in Africa, under the auspices of the African Carbon Market Initiative. Members of the Committee included the Nigerian Vice President, former President of Colombia, Ivan Duque Marquez, officials of the United Nations, United States Agency for International Development, USAID; Gates Foundation among others.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari had announced Nigeria’s commitment to net-zero by 2060 on the basis of a detailed Energy Transition Plan (ETP),” in his COP26 statement, while at COP27, Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, delivered the President’s speech on the need for more funding for energy transitions and climate action, and why Nigeria was championing the development of the African carbon market initiative.

Osinbajo noted that “Africa currently only has a small share of this carbon market, but the current market can be scaled in a massive way – to reach FDI of $120 billion to $200 billion dollars annually.

For a continent that needs $240 billion dollars annually in mitigation investment alone, this carbon finance stream could be the difference between transitioning and not (transitioning).”

Emphasizing the market’s benefits for the African continent at the Rockefeller Foundation meeting, the Vice President said the “combination of capital flows, job creation, and avoidance of long-term climate destruction” were critical drivers of the interest of African leaders in supporting this effort

