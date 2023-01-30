News

Osinbajo: Cashless policy’ll help in tracking illicit election financing

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…suggests special court for prosecution of electoral offences

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the implementation of cashless policy would help in tracking illicit election financing in the country.

This came as he suggested the establishment of special units by the Nigeria Police and another special court for arrest and prosecution of electoral offenders.

Osinbajo said this on Monday when he received a delegation of the European Union Election Observation Mission led by Mr. Barry Andrews, the Chief Observer, also a member of the European Parliament.

A release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted the Vice President as saying: “I think that what we should be looking at is to provide more infrastructures. The cashless thing has been really advantageous and helps with tracking. That sort of infrastructure is useful for more financial inclusion and the more financial inclusion you have, the easier it is to track.”

According to him, so much money could be spent without it being tracked under the current election financing practices in the country

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Electricity consumers to pay more as DisCos hike tariff

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

    Electricity consumers in Nigeria will begin to pay more as Distribution Companies (DisCos) yesterday began the implementation of  Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO), which will lead to surge in bills for as high as 59 per cent.   The implementation of tariff review came on Sunday, November 1, a day the power sector’s privatiza-  tion, […]
News

Abiodun: Ogun to engage more teachers for public schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said his administration will engage more teachers. Abiodun made this disclosure yesterday while addressing the teachers who came on a thank-youvisit to his office at Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta. He, however, promised that his administration would not use and dump the teachers on internship, urging them to be diligent and […]
News

We’ll explore options to deal with rejected Electoral Act Amendment – Malami

Posted on Author Reporter

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has indicated the administration would explore all options available to deal with the National Assembly’s refusal to review the recently signed Electoral Act, 2022. President Muhammadu Buhari had, at the point of signing the bill into law on February 25, requested the National Assembly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica