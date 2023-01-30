Osinbajo: Cashless policy’ll help in tracking illicit election financing

…suggests special court for prosecution of electoral offences

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the implementation of cashless policy would help in tracking illicit election financing in the country.

This came as he suggested the establishment of special units by the Nigeria Police and another special court for arrest and prosecution of electoral offenders.

Osinbajo said this on Monday when he received a delegation of the European Union Election Observation Mission led by Mr. Barry Andrews, the Chief Observer, also a member of the European Parliament.

A release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted the Vice President as saying: “I think that what we should be looking at is to provide more infrastructures. The cashless thing has been really advantageous and helps with tracking. That sort of infrastructure is useful for more financial inclusion and the more financial inclusion you have, the easier it is to track.”

According to him, so much money could be spent without it being tracked under the current election financing practices in the country

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...