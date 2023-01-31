Osinbajo: Cashless policy’ll help track illicit election financing

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the implementation of cashless policy would help in tracking illicit election financing in the country. This came as he suggested the establishment of special units by the Nigeria Police and another special court for arrest and prosecution of electoral offenders. Osinbajo said this yesterday when he received a delegation a delegation of the European Union Election Observation Mission led by Mr. Barry Andrews, the Chief Observer, also a member of the European Parliament.

A statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted the Vice President as saying “I think that what we should be looking at is to provide more infrastructure. The cashless thing has been really advantageous and helps with tracking. That sort of infrastructure is useful for more financial inclusion and the more financial inclusion you have, the easier it is to track.” According to him, so much money could be spent without it being tracked under the current election financing practices in the country. While noting the serious difficulty in controlling election financing because of cash transactions, Osinbajo stated that there were still infrastructure issues required to be in place to ensure an efficient cashless system in the country.

“With cash transactions, it is still difficult to seriously control election financing,” he said. On the issue of electoral offences, the Vice President noted that there was the Electoral Offences Commission Bill at the National Assembly and “we hope that it will begin a new regime of dealing with electoral offences which would be helpful.” He emphasized that INEC should not be the investigator of electoral offences pointing out that law enforcement agencies should be responsible for arresting and prosecuting offenders, State by State.

