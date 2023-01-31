News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Cashless policy’ll help track illicit election financing

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the implementation of cashless policy would help in tracking illicit election financing in the country. This came as he suggested the establishment of special units by the Nigeria Police and another special court for arrest and prosecution of electoral offenders. Osinbajo said this yesterday when he received a delegation a delegation of the European Union Election Observation Mission led by Mr. Barry Andrews, the Chief Observer, also a member of the European Parliament.

A statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted the Vice President as saying “I think that what we should be looking at is to provide more infrastructure. The cashless thing has been really advantageous and helps with tracking. That sort of infrastructure is useful for more financial inclusion and the more financial inclusion you have, the easier it is to track.” According to him, so much money could be spent without it being tracked under the current election financing practices in the country. While noting the serious difficulty in controlling election financing because of cash transactions, Osinbajo stated that there were still infrastructure issues required to be in place to ensure an efficient cashless system in the country.

“With cash transactions, it is still difficult to seriously control election financing,” he said. On the issue of electoral offences, the Vice President noted that there was the Electoral Offences Commission Bill at the National Assembly and “we hope that it will begin a new regime of dealing with electoral offences which would be helpful.” He emphasized that INEC should not be the investigator of electoral offences pointing out that law enforcement agencies should be responsible for arresting and prosecuting offenders, State by State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Shugar Powers raise the bar for his latest afro-pop single “Kanaku”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Serving us Friday energy with his new dancefloor-ready single is Shugar Powers with his 2022 opener “Kanaku”. Blending elements of pop with afrobeat finesse, the singer provides a head-bopping single filled with melody. Detailing what looks like a tragic love story at the beginning of the accompanying video, we see Shugar flick back and forth […]
News

Study: New screening tool could identify patients at risk of suicide

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from Duke Health and the Department of Veterans Affairs have discovered a suicide screening tool that is far more accurate at identifying patients at risk for attempting suicide. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal; ‘PLOS Medicine’. The researchers said the current clinical assessment to detect patients at risk […]
News

Journey Well, My Brother, My Friend

Posted on Author Cairo Ojougboh

I would like to begin this very difficult and emotionally tasking tribute to Hon. Ibanga Bassey Etang by paraphrasing the words of the old English poet, John Donne: the death of one man diminishes us all. The loss of one is a minus to humanity. With no one are these words more poignant than in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica