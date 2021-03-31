Osinbajo chaired FEC mourns former ministers Olowoporoku, Baba

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, observed a minutes silence in honour of two former ministers: Senator Bode Olowoporoku and Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Baba.

Osinbajo chaired Wednesday’s Council meeting because the President left for London on a two-week medical vaccation Tuesday.

He is scheduled to return to the country in the second week of April.

The virtual FEC meeting had seven members physically present in the Executive Council Chambers of the State House.

Officially announcing the passage of the two former ministers to Council, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, recalled their various services to the country.

Olowoporoku, who served as Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District at the Senate, was Minister of Science and Technology in the Second Republic.

He died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the age of 76 years.

Also, the late Alhaji Muhammad Baba, was, at different times, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Minister of State for Defence.

He died on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the age of 81 years.

