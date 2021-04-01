News

Osinbajo chairs FEC meeting, mourns ex-ministers, Olowoporoku, Baba

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday observed a minute silence in honour of two former ministers; Senator Bode Olowoporoku and Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Baba. Osinbajo chaired the council meeting because the President left for London on a two-week medical vacation yesterday. He was scheduled to return to the country in the second week of April.

The virtual FEC meeting had seven members physically present in the Executive Council Chambers of the State House. Officially announcing the passage of the two former ministers to the Council, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, recalled their various services to the country. Olowoporoku, who served as a senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district in the Senate, was Minister of Science and Technology in the Second Republic. He died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the age of 76 years. Also, the late Alhaji Muhammad Baba, was at different times, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Minister of State for Defence. He died on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the age of 81.

The Council meeting also had the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major- General Babagana Monguno (rtd), in attendance. Ministers physically in attendance included those of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; Power, Engr. Mamman Saleh; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed. Others were ministers of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello; Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, as well as other members of Council joined the meeting virtually.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 relief package: NDE to train 700 beneficiaries in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it has recruited 700 beneficiaries from the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) with a view to training them and reducing the problem of unemployment among the youth.   Speaking during a oneday orientation and training programme for participants […]
News Sunday Magazine Top Stories

Akande’s passion was for better Nigeria that guarantees equity, justice –Son

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

A business mogul and Agba Oye of Ibadanland, Chief Harry Ayodele Akande, finally succumbed to the cold hands of death early yesterday morning in Lagos after a brief illness at 77.   Late Chief Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents. He was the Chairman of Akande […]
News Top Stories

Senate to FG: Stop excessive borrowing to fund projects

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, cautioned the Federal Government against excessive borrowing to fund infrastructure projects in its annual budget to avoid slipping back into the debt trap that haunted Nigeria many years ago. Lawan, who gave the warning after the Senate considered and approved the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica