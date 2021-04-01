Osinbajo chairs FEC meeting, mourns ex-ministers, Olowoporoku, Baba

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday observed a minute silence in honour of two former ministers; Senator Bode Olowoporoku and Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Baba. Osinbajo chaired the council meeting because the President left for London on a two-week medical vacation yesterday. He was scheduled to return to the country in the second week of April.

The virtual FEC meeting had seven members physically present in the Executive Council Chambers of the State House. Officially announcing the passage of the two former ministers to the Council, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, recalled their various services to the country. Olowoporoku, who served as a senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district in the Senate, was Minister of Science and Technology in the Second Republic. He died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the age of 76 years. Also, the late Alhaji Muhammad Baba, was at different times, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Minister of State for Defence. He died on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the age of 81.

The Council meeting also had the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major- General Babagana Monguno (rtd), in attendance. Ministers physically in attendance included those of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; Power, Engr. Mamman Saleh; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed. Others were ministers of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello; Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, as well as other members of Council joined the meeting virtually.

Like this: Like Loading...