Osinbajo charges insurers to leverage AfCFTA

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has advised underwriters to fully exploit the huge opportunities offered by African biggest trade pact, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

 

Osinbajo, who gave the advice at the closing ceremonies of the 2021 African Insurance Organisation (AIO) Conference in Lagos, said the free trade agreement presented a major opportunity for African countries.

 

According to him, “by some estimates, if we get it right, we can bring several million out of extreme poverty and raise the incomes of 68 million others who live on less than $5.50 per day.

 

“There are potential income gains of up to $450 billion, and just cutting red tape and simplifying customs procedures alone could drive up to $250 billion of that sum.

 

“So, what does all these mean for the insurance industry in Africa? Well, plenty of opportunities.

 

More trade in goods will mean a greater need for insurance services, brokers, in particular, should expect a boom; demand for trade facilitation services will rise, but obviously companies that already have market presence in other African countries, even if by  collaboration, will benefit more than others.

 

“We can expect to see more well-capitalised insurance providers from other African countries coming to compete in the Nigerian market.

 

And we shouldn’t be surprised if this happens quickly. “Services can be set up faster than manufacturing plants. Nigerian financial services companies, especially banks, are already in many African Countries, the likes of Zenith, Access, UBA. How about Insurance companies? We should now be looking at developing homegrown international African insurance conglomerates.

 

The time is now.” On climate change, Osinbajo probed: “How is the African insurance industry preparing for  the interesting days ahead?” Referencing a Mackenzie podcast transcript, the vice president said: “it was quite eye-opening.

 

While there will obviously be opportunities for new insurance products and solutions, especially in the property and casualty segment of the business, insurance companies must also be prepared for the systemic nature of climateinduced damage, with the possibilities of market failures and more system-wide destabilisation.

 

“Here in Nigeria, the growing intensity of flooding and damage to vast agricultural acreages might have a knockon effect on other areas of the economy. Further slumps in the economy is bad for everyone, even insurers.

