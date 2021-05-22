News

Osinbajo charges media to preserve Nigeria’s unity

Anayo Ezugwu and Muritala Ayinla

Vice-president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has called on media organisations in the country to help in preserving Nigeria’s unity and democracy. He charged the media to use its considerable influence to seek ways of promoting the country’s unity. Speaking at an event organised to honour veteran journalists, who passed on recently in Lagos, on Friday, Osinbajo said Nigeria is at another defining moment in its history where the unity of the country is being questioned. He said the media has the power to change the current narrative in the country.

“With this period of turbulence in the life of our nation, there is a need to ask ourselves whether we are preserving the unity of our country or we are tearing it apart. “We are in a period in which history will judge our generation because it is only a thin line between those who are committed to constructive action and those who are pursuing the destructive part. “Our country is not perfect and the cure of its imperfection is certainly not destruction. I’m happy that the media is honouring the memories of their falling heroes today.

“There is a great need for us to immortalise those who have gone before us and ensure that their words are indeed kept as a guarding right to successive generations so that the younger people will know the significance of the tradition to which they belong. “At times it may seem as if the media and the government are mortal enemies but the occasional interaction is what the government needs in developing the country.

“Those of us in government understand that power is transient and it is your calling as journalists to invigilate us and hold us accountable. “I urge you to do so relentlessly and unapologetically because when we are both true to our respective callings our democracy will be strengthened.

