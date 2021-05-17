Law

Osinbajo, CJN, Malami, others discuss Nigeria’s problems at NBA-SPIDEL conference

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The chairman, Planning Committee of the 2021 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Monday Ubani, has said that pressing and critical issues plaguing the nation will form the basis of discussion at the forthcoming event.

 

Ubani, who spoke during a press conference in Lagos, said that the 4-day event which is scheduled to commence on May 23 in Ibadan, Oyo State, will also fully comply with the COVID- 19 protocols of the Federal Government.

 

According to Ubani, the 2021 NBA-SPIDEL conference is devoted to discuss critical issues in the polity such as: internal insecurity, the prolonged strike action by judiciary workers, the legality and efficacy of vigilantes, paternity fraud, anti corruption, among other issues.

 

He disclosed that the idea is to proffer solutions to these many unresolved issues in the system and also help advice the government of the day on the best approach to take.

 

Ubani said: “Aside from the eagerly awaited opening ceremony, a plenary session on ‘The imperatives of public interest in governance in Nigeria,’ will hold immediately afterwards.

 

“The technical sessions will hold on May 24 and May 25 with varying sub-themes including “Internal security: a prerequisite for national development (legality and efficacy of regional vigilantes and other security frameworks); “Internal security: A prerequisite for national development (legality and efficacy of public inquiry by state governments – issues on violent protests and recovery of assets); and When the state truly defends: Assessing the role of Office of the Public Defender of Lagos State & other institutional schemes for access to justice by the public.

 

 

“Other sessions are: Anti-corruption model: assets declaration, public access, and emerging issues; Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Assessing Nigeria’s progress – focus discussion on gender equality, climate action, peace, justice, and strong institutions; Thirdparty data capturing for national identification numbers project: national security and privacy issues; Paternity fraud in Nigeria: Legal and social implications; Showcase session on public interest lawyering: Capacity building and enhancement of practice skills on public interest lawyering – a continuing professional development perspective; and NBA Public Interest Litigation Committee: Broadening the strategy for NBA’s intervention in public interest lawyering”.

 

With over 60 leading speakers having confirmed their participation, Ubani noted that the annual conference promises to be highly intellectually rewarding.

 

Ubani also added the NBA is aware of the recently announced Covid-19 protocols and movement restrictions by the federal government and has put adequate measures in place to ensure compliance by participants.

 

He thereafter pointed out that the event is a hybrid conference and that some of the key speakers will join the conference via zoom.

 

Some of the speakers expected at the conference include Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, and House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

 

Other speakers include: the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN); NBA President, Mr. Olumide Akpata; former Deputy Senate President, Prof. Ike Ekweremadu; EFCC Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa; INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu and the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN).

 

Others are: Legal Aid Council Director General, Mr. Aliyu Abubakar; National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu; Oyo State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN), and leading political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi.

 

Aside from the Minority Senate Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Senator Dino Melaye, the human rights community is fully represented by fiery human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana (SAN); Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Aisha Yesufu, Chief Mike Ozekhome, Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, Mr. Jiti Ogunye, Mr. Liborous Oshoma and Mallam Mahdi Shehu, among others.

 

Among the Governors that have committed to attend the annual conference are the host Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde; Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Man jailed 25 years for defiling 13-year-old schoolgirl

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barely three years after he was arraigned, a middle-aged man, Nura Asumoge, was at the weekend, sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja for defiling a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Lagos.   The defendant, Asumoge was earlier arraigned by the Lagos State government on a one-count charge in 2018. Nura […]
Law

A2J congratulates Apkata, says it’s time NBA rises from ashes

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Human Rights Group, Access to Justice (A2J) has congratulated the newly-elected Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Mr. Olumide Akpata over his victory at the recently concluded NBA polls. The Non-Governmental Organisation, in a statement, said that the public confidence in justice institutions is possibly at an all-time low and references to the stature of Nigeria’s justice institutions […]
Law

Police charge two with alleged stealing of N15m boat engines

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The police have arraigned a man, Audu Kingsley and a woman, Sheila Bazuaye, before a Tinubu Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing two boat engines valued at N15 million.   Thetwodefendantswerearraignedalongside a firm, Haggadol Marine Nigeria Limited, before Chief Magistrate Adedaramola Paulonafive-countchargeof conspiracy, obtainingbyfalsepretence, stealing, perverting courseof justiceandwilfuldamage.   The defendants however denied […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica