Osinbajo, CJN, Malami, others discuss Nigeria’s problems at NBA-SPIDEL conference

The chairman, Planning Committee of the 2021 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Monday Ubani, has said that pressing and critical issues plaguing the nation will form the basis of discussion at the forthcoming event.

Ubani, who spoke during a press conference in Lagos, said that the 4-day event which is scheduled to commence on May 23 in Ibadan, Oyo State, will also fully comply with the COVID- 19 protocols of the Federal Government.

According to Ubani, the 2021 NBA-SPIDEL conference is devoted to discuss critical issues in the polity such as: internal insecurity, the prolonged strike action by judiciary workers, the legality and efficacy of vigilantes, paternity fraud, anti corruption, among other issues.

He disclosed that the idea is to proffer solutions to these many unresolved issues in the system and also help advice the government of the day on the best approach to take.

Ubani said: “Aside from the eagerly awaited opening ceremony, a plenary session on ‘The imperatives of public interest in governance in Nigeria,’ will hold immediately afterwards.

“The technical sessions will hold on May 24 and May 25 with varying sub-themes including “Internal security: a prerequisite for national development (legality and efficacy of regional vigilantes and other security frameworks); “Internal security: A prerequisite for national development (legality and efficacy of public inquiry by state governments – issues on violent protests and recovery of assets); and When the state truly defends: Assessing the role of Office of the Public Defender of Lagos State & other institutional schemes for access to justice by the public.

“Other sessions are: Anti-corruption model: assets declaration, public access, and emerging issues; Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Assessing Nigeria’s progress – focus discussion on gender equality, climate action, peace, justice, and strong institutions; Thirdparty data capturing for national identification numbers project: national security and privacy issues; Paternity fraud in Nigeria: Legal and social implications; Showcase session on public interest lawyering: Capacity building and enhancement of practice skills on public interest lawyering – a continuing professional development perspective; and NBA Public Interest Litigation Committee: Broadening the strategy for NBA’s intervention in public interest lawyering”.

With over 60 leading speakers having confirmed their participation, Ubani noted that the annual conference promises to be highly intellectually rewarding.

Ubani also added the NBA is aware of the recently announced Covid-19 protocols and movement restrictions by the federal government and has put adequate measures in place to ensure compliance by participants.

He thereafter pointed out that the event is a hybrid conference and that some of the key speakers will join the conference via zoom.

Some of the speakers expected at the conference include Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, and House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Other speakers include: the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN); NBA President, Mr. Olumide Akpata; former Deputy Senate President, Prof. Ike Ekweremadu; EFCC Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa; INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu and the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN).

Others are: Legal Aid Council Director General, Mr. Aliyu Abubakar; National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu; Oyo State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN), and leading political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi.

Aside from the Minority Senate Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Senator Dino Melaye, the human rights community is fully represented by fiery human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana (SAN); Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Aisha Yesufu, Chief Mike Ozekhome, Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, Mr. Jiti Ogunye, Mr. Liborous Oshoma and Mallam Mahdi Shehu, among others.

Among the Governors that have committed to attend the annual conference are the host Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde; Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed.

Like this: Like Loading...