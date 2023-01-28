News

Osinbajo commiserates with Nasarawa gov over loss of son

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commiserated with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State over the death of his 36-year-old son, Hassan. Osinbajo expressed his condolence when he visited the country-home of Sule in Gudi town, Nasarawa State. He was received by the governor and the governors of Kebbi and Borno states; Senator Atiku Bagudu and Prof. Babagana Zulum. The Emir of Lafia was also at the condolence event at the palace of the Sarkin Gudi, Alhaji Sule Bawa, alongside other traditional rulers.

“This is a very tragic and sad day indeed for me, as I am sure it is for all of you here in Nasarawa. I want to say to my brother, the governor, and to members of the family as well as your Royal Highness and all those who are here to condole with him, that we pray the Almighty God will comfort him and members of the family. We pray that God who gives and takes will have mercy on him, the family and on all of us,” the VP noted.

On the recent tragic loss of citizens after an incident on the borders of Nasarawa and Benue states, Osinbajo said “I also want to condole with you, Your Excellency, and your Royal Highness, on the tragic occurrence of the death of several citizens of this state a few days ago. “This is very terrible and tragic thing indeed. I express my sincere condolence and that of the Federal Government of Nigeria. I pray that the Almighty God will comfort this State even as we await the outcome of the investigation going on.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AE-FUNAI inaugurates committee on vision 2031

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, Prof, Sunday Elom, yesterday, constituted a 13-member committee on the university’s 10-year development plan also known as AEFUNAI Vision 2031. Elom, who disclosed that the management of the university selected the best hands to do the work, added that the choice of members of the […]
News Top Stories

INEC to spend N355bn in 2023 on polls, others –Commission

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Independent National Electoral Commission is expected to spend a whopping N355 billion in 2023 for both the general elections and the annual budget of the establishment. Out of this amount, the National Assembly had in 2021, approved N305 billion for the conduct of the 2023 general elections. The Commission, however submitted a budget of […]
News

FG commences death benefit payments to deceased doctors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has revealed that the payment of death benefits to deceased doctors and other health workers under the Group Life Insurance has begun. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made this known during a meeting between the representatives of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Association of Residence Doctors (NARD) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica