Osinbajo commiserates with Nasarawa gov over loss of son

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commiserated with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State over the death of his 36-year-old son, Hassan. Osinbajo expressed his condolence when he visited the country-home of Sule in Gudi town, Nasarawa State. He was received by the governor and the governors of Kebbi and Borno states; Senator Atiku Bagudu and Prof. Babagana Zulum. The Emir of Lafia was also at the condolence event at the palace of the Sarkin Gudi, Alhaji Sule Bawa, alongside other traditional rulers.

“This is a very tragic and sad day indeed for me, as I am sure it is for all of you here in Nasarawa. I want to say to my brother, the governor, and to members of the family as well as your Royal Highness and all those who are here to condole with him, that we pray the Almighty God will comfort him and members of the family. We pray that God who gives and takes will have mercy on him, the family and on all of us,” the VP noted.

On the recent tragic loss of citizens after an incident on the borders of Nasarawa and Benue states, Osinbajo said “I also want to condole with you, Your Excellency, and your Royal Highness, on the tragic occurrence of the death of several citizens of this state a few days ago. “This is very terrible and tragic thing indeed. I express my sincere condolence and that of the Federal Government of Nigeria. I pray that the Almighty God will comfort this State even as we await the outcome of the investigation going on.”

