Osinbajo Congratulates Tinubu, Says Your Progressive, Welfarist Ideals Needed Now

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has counselled the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to be consistent with his progressive and welfarist ideals with his ability to build bridges across several divides as he takes over the reign of power.

Osinbajo, in a letter to Tinubu, said “I warmly congratulate the flagbearer of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the 2023 Presidential Election, and his declaration as President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also congratulate His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima on his declaration as Vice President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In your previous years of public service, you have demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several divides.

“These attributes are needed especially at this time, to reach out to disaffected sections of our society and to meet the aspirational expectations of our young people who have shown such a strong desire to impact our democratic process in a positive way.

“I trust that they will not allow whatever setbacks they may have experienced to truncate their strong desire to determine the future course of our national journey.

“Through thick and thin, we must all remain focused on the objective of birthing the Nigeria of our dreams.

“I pray that Almighty God will help you to fulfil the progressive mandate of our Party, as well as your various plans to improve the security, welfare and happiness of all Nigerians.”

Earlier while presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), the Vice president had led Federal Ministers to congratulate the former Lagos Governor, his wife Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady-Designate and the Vice President-Elect Senator Kashim Shettima.

Osinbajo, according to his spokesman, Laoku Akande said, “we wish him (Asiwaju) the very best as he prepares to lead the country in the next few months.”

He thereafter directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to formally convey the felicitations of the Council.

Later, the Vice President attended the formal presentation of the INEC Certificates of Return to both the President-Elect and the Vice President-Elect at the National Collation Center located at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

