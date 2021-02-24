Osinbajo: COVID-19 deepens poverty

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the outbreak of Coronavirus has deepened poverty in the country.

Osinbajo made the remarks yesterday at a dialogue on the Nigeria Food System organised by the United Nations to raise global awareness and shape global commitments towards mobilizing food systems to address hunger, reduce diet-related diseases and strengthen plenary health.

Osinbajo, according to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, cautioned the global community to reflect on the realities of the country as it mobilizes resources towards addressing hunger and reducing diseases.

“The conversations in Nigeria and other developing countries must be allinclusive and reflective of the situations that concern us so that meaningful progress can be made towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he cautioned.

According to the Vice President, “I think that some of these issues are nuanced and we really need to take a closer look, especially at these dialogues so that our conversations are reflective of the issues that concern us as a nation, as a people and especially as a developing country.”

Emphasizing the importance of having an open conversation, Osinbajo noted that: “We have to take all of these issues into account, especially because we are debating issues in the international community, we are contributing to a global conversation and it is so important that the nuances of our own society and situation are introduced into this conversation so that the conversation is richer and fairer and more just for our people.

“I think we must also make it clear that this summit is about the entire value chain from farm to table and all that is in-between, including retailers, food processors, technology providers and financial institutions. All of these sectors are involved in the chain and so they are relevant in this summit, and all of their views have to be brought to the table.

“The issue of developing a sustainable food system has never been more urgent and more existential, in our case, perhaps more so than in many other countries.

Why? We are faced with population growth that exceeds growth figures handsomely. Poverty has deepened, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

“Malnutrition and unhealthy dietary practices create unique threats to health and productivity for generation after generation.

So, it is a significant challenge to produce enough food for a rapidly growing population, especially given the changes required in modernization of farming practices, mechanization and reduction of post-harvest losses.”

