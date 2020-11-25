Osinbajo: COVID-19 provides opportunities for creative, innovative ideas

…says FG’s ready to experiment to grow economy

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID- 19) afforded the world incredible opportunities for generating and implementing all manners of innovative and creative ideas.

Speaking at a webinar with some French business leaders under the auspices of Franco-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry yesterday, Osinbajo also gave the assurances that the government was ready to experiment with ideas for the growth of the nation’s economy. According to a statement released by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said a major feature of Nigeria’s economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as indicated in the Economic Sustainability Plan currently being implemented, has been the openness to new and creative ideas, all in a bid to save jobs, protect businesses, and attract new investments. He noted that part of what Buhari’s administration had done in its response to the pandemic was to “build a business environment that will be supportive of domestic and foreign investors.”

“It is important to recognize that the pandemic, which really is the cause of the downturn, not just in the Nigerian economy, but practically all of our economies,all over the world, except perhaps China, also provides incredible opportunities for doing all manner of very ive, and creative things.

“And I think that we are in a season where we are ready to experiment and ready to do a lot more. And if you look at our Economic Sustainability Plan, which is our response to the pandemic, what we tried to do was to do a few things that we thought would be game changing,” Osinbajo said. Continuing, he said, “for example, one of the important things that we are trying to do with respect to renewable energy is with solar power.

We are collaborating with several solar power companies to provide, within the next 12 months, 5 million Nigerian households with solar home systems. “This is partly to address the issues with the national grid by providing more offgrid capacity and provide more opportunities in the renewable energy space.

What we are doing is to get the financing through the Central Bank of Nigeria as part of the Economic Sustainability Plan.” On the issue of backward integration and citing the example of Fan Milk Plc, Osinbajo said private sector commitment needed to align to the Federal Government’s backward in“I am glad to hear that you are already doing 1.5 million litres of milk in Ogun State,” Osinbajo noted, adding however that there was still a lot more to be done.

Like this: Like Loading...