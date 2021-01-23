Osinbajo: COVID-19 showcases talent of public health experts

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has brought out the best out of the nation’s public health experts. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Osinbajo said: “The excellent work I have witnessed today at the NCDC Reference Laboratory, is one of the best examples of how this pandemic has produced at least one silver lining, a showcasing of the remarkable skills and talents of our public health experts, here at NCDC and across the health sector.”

He spoke at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Reference Laboratory, Gaduwa, Abuja, where he underwent a facility tour, alongside the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora; and the Director- General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

Osinbajo said: “It was “fair to say that the staff of the NCDC and all those engaged in Nigeria’s COVID-19 public health response, represent public service at its very best in Nigeria, and are an example of the type of public sector that we all want. “So, to all staff of the NCDCand Public Health teams across the states, thank you for the excellent work that you do. I want you all to know that your country is extremely proud of you. Incredible as it may sound, you are indeed making history every single day.”

