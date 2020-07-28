Osinbajo crash plane pilots lack landing technique, company’s procedure-Report

*AIB warns airlines over doctoring CVR

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has attributed inappropriate landing technique used and non-adherence to company procedures by pilots of a chartered Carverton Helicopter by Vice President Osinbajo led to the accident in Okene, Kogi State.

This is coming as the AIB Commissioner, Akin Olateru warned that any airline found wanting in tampering with recordings of their Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVR) in the event of crash or serious incidents would be dealt with according to the law of the land.

The agency had last year warned Air Peace Airlines which he accused of engaging in this practice and other airlines to desist from the action that is capable of making accident probes difficult.

He explained that AIB would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air Peace Airline on this.

Olateru made the disclosure Tuesday in a media briefing on the release of four accident occurrence reports at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The final accident and serious incident reports include those involving Bombardier DHC-8-Q400 aircraft owned and operated by Aero Contractors Company of Nigeria Ltd. with nationality and registration marks 5N-BPU, which occurred at FL240, 80 NM to Lagos on April 18, 2017; report on the Serious Incident involving a Diamond DA-42 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BNH owned and operated by the International Aviation College which occurred on Runway 23 Ilorin International Airport on May 1, 2019.

Others are reports on the serious incident involving a Diamond DA-40 aircraft with registration marks 5N-BRM owned and operated by International Aviation College, which occurred on Runway 23, Ilorin International Airport on March 27, 2014, and final report on the accident involving AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter operated by Caverton Helicopters Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-CML, which occurred at Kabba, Kogi State on February 2, 2019.

These four final reports include a total of nine Safety Recommendations, making a total of 51 Final Reports and 187 Safety Recommendations since the inception of AIB.

Giving a synopsis of the serious helicopter crash involving the Vice-President, Olateru said at about 13:46hrs, the helicopter departed Abuja runway 22 for Kabba, Kogi State from the Abuja airport.

According to him, on board were 12 persons including the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his entourage and three crew members (Pilot, Co-pilot and an Engineer).

The flight crew according to the report stated that they sighted the intended landing area as a result of the cloud of residual dust generated by the downwash of a Police helicopter.

According to him: “After sighting the football field, the flight crew approached with the speed of 20kt to about a 100 ft, and entered a hover to land. At about 50ft above ground level, a brownout set in.

“The flight crew lost visual contact with the ground and external surroundings. The Co-pilot began radio altitude callouts “35, 30, 25, 20 and 15”. At about 14:34hrs, the helicopter experienced a hard landing on the right main landing gear and rolled over onto its right side. All persons on board were evacuated uninjured.”

